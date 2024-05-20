Georgia

Man found with more than $70K worth of fentanyl at west Georgia home

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Travis Reeves Man found with more than $70K worth of fentanyl at west Georgia home

By WSBTV.com News Staff

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing a laundry list of charges after deputies say they found illegal drugs at his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Muscogee County deputies conducted a search warrant at Travis Reeves’ home.

Officials said they found 236.2 grams of fentanyl and three guns, one of which was reported stolen out of Lee County, Al.

The sheriff’s office said the fentanyl had a street value of $70,860.

TRENDING STORIES:

Reeves was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm
  • Felony possession of fentanyl
  • Three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Three counts of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Felony violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Felony possession of Xanax
  • Felony possession of Schedule II – Percocet
  • Felony possession of Schedule II – Adderall
  • Possession of drug-related objects

He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

“It's just not safe.” Metro business owner says Yelp needs to change posting policy After getting a bad review online, a local business discovered a policy for one major website they worry could put employee safety at risk.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read