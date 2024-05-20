Man found with more than $70K worth of fentanyl at west Georgia home

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing a laundry list of charges after deputies say they found illegal drugs at his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Muscogee County deputies conducted a search warrant at Travis Reeves’ home.

Officials said they found 236.2 grams of fentanyl and three guns, one of which was reported stolen out of Lee County, Al.

The sheriff’s office said the fentanyl had a street value of $70,860.

TRENDING STORIES:

Reeves was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm

Felony possession of fentanyl

Three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Three counts of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Felony possession of Xanax

Felony possession of Schedule II – Percocet

Felony possession of Schedule II – Adderall

Possession of drug-related objects

He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

“It's just not safe.” Metro business owner says Yelp needs to change posting policy After getting a bad review online, a local business discovered a policy for one major website they worry could put employee safety at risk.

©2024 Cox Media Group