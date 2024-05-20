Man found with more than $70K worth of fentanyl at west Georgia home

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing a laundry list of charges after deputies say they found illegal drugs at his home.
On Monday, Muscogee County deputies conducted a search warrant at Travis Reeves’ home.
Officials said they found 236.2 grams of fentanyl and three guns, one of which was reported stolen out of Lee County, Al.
The sheriff’s office said the fentanyl had a street value of $70,860.
Reeves was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm
- Felony possession of fentanyl
- Three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Three counts of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Felony violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Felony possession of Xanax
- Felony possession of Schedule II – Percocet
- Felony possession of Schedule II – Adderall
- Possession of drug-related objects
He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
