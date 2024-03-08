Man dead after holding family hostage, pointing gun at police, Troup County officials say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead in Troup County after holding family at gunpoint, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

On Thursday, just after 9 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1155 Shoemaker Road to a person with a gun threatening to shoot himself and possibly others who were also in the home, including a small child.

When they arrived, deputies learned several family members were in the home with the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Russell Heiser. Deputies said family members were too afraid to attempt to escape the home out of fear of being hurt by Heiser.

Deputies began establishing contact with Heiser to have him come out of the house and allow family members to come out. Shortly after, everyone with the exception of Heiser, exited the home unharmed and were taken to a home nearby by deputies.

Just before midnight, Heiser exited the home with a handgun, placed it on the porch and continued to speak with deputies. Officials say after midnight, a deputy fired their taser at Heiser after he attempted to run toward the gun he laid down.

Heiser made it to the gun and pointed it in the direction of the deputies; deputies fired multiple rounds at him as he continued to run back inside the house. Shortly after, deputies say they heard a gunshot from inside of the home.

When they entered, they found Heiser inside suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. First responders on the scene provided aid to Heiser and he was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical where he later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation.

