Former Atlanta real estate attorney sentenced to prison for stealing $3M from clients

ATLANTA — A disbarred Atlanta real estate attorney has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $3 million from his clients.
Matthew Allen Dickason, 48, was convicted on October 16, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO), Dickason used the money for personal purposes and created phony accounting records to cover it up.
“Dickason engaged in a long-running and shameful practice of abusing the trust placed in him by his clients and will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his crimes,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “This office will continue to work closely with its law enforcement partners to protect the public from attorneys who steal money from their clients.”
Dickason was licensed in Georgia and owned the Matthew A. Dickason, P.A. law firm that specialized in real estate law and was responsible for overseeing hundreds of transactions totaling tens of millions of dollars, according to USAO.
Some of the funds were also spent on paying the law firm’s operating expenses.
Dickason, formerly of Atlanta and now living in Wellington, Ohio, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,005,159.19 in restitution.
