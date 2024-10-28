Man convicted of killing 2 GA men just 8 days apart in random shootings

MACON, Ga. — A man was convicted of killing two Bibb County men in 2022 just eight days apart in random shootings.

According to Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Brian Greene was convicted after a four-day jury trial.

Greene was 25 years old at the time he shot and killed Glenn Eugene Stevens on March 23, 2022, and Elijah Rasheed on March 31, 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both men were strangers to Greene.

According to evidence presented in court, Stevens was on a first date and the couple were listening to music in a car at an apartment complex.

Greene approached the couple and tried to rob them at gunpoint. Prosecutors said Stevens tried to stop the robbery and Greene shot him three times, killing him.

The woman called 911 and tried to perform chest compressions on Stevens.

She was uninjured. She testified in court against Greene.

Eight days after the first shooting, Rasheed was at Family Dollar on Napier Avenue in Macon with two friends to buy a bag of ice.

As Rasheed and his friends were pulling out of the parking lot, Greene was seen on surveillance video lifting a gun and shooting a single shot toward their car.

The bullet went through the trunk and into Rasheed’s back.

TRENDING STORIES:

His friends rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the men were targeted by Greene because they were members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Aside from the murder charges, Greene was also found guilty of aggravated assault for the other victims and for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group