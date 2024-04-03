Man armed with knife threatened to kill cashier, stole $3,000 from Rome gas station

ROME, Ga. — Rome police are searching for a man who threatened to kill a gas station cashier and stole several thousand dollars from the business.

On Tuesday, March 26, police responded to the Hi-Tech Fuel/Kwik Way gas station at 1818 Dean Avenue to reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, the cashier said someone threatened to kill him with a knife during a robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the manager arrived, they reviewed security footage and police saw a man in a gray hoodie, black pants, mask, and brown work boots enter the store at about 5 a.m., jump the counter, and then chase the cashier around the store while holding a knife.

He grabbed the cashier and forced him to show him where the money was kept.

When the cashier showed the suspect where the money was, the robber stole approximately $3,000 and ran away.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Their investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Driver rams into gate at FBI Atlanta office in Chamblee FBI agents quickly rushed the vehicle and pulled the man out of it.

©2023 Cox Media Group