Man armed with knife threatened to kill cashier, stole $3,000 from Rome gas station

ROME, Ga. — Rome police are searching for a man who threatened to kill a gas station cashier and stole several thousand dollars from the business.
On Tuesday, March 26, police responded to the Hi-Tech Fuel/Kwik Way gas station at 1818 Dean Avenue to reports of an armed robbery.
When officers arrived, the cashier said someone threatened to kill him with a knife during a robbery.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When the manager arrived, they reviewed security footage and police saw a man in a gray hoodie, black pants, mask, and brown work boots enter the store at about 5 a.m., jump the counter, and then chase the cashier around the store while holding a knife.
He grabbed the cashier and forced him to show him where the money was kept.
When the cashier showed the suspect where the money was, the robber stole approximately $3,000 and ran away.
Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Their investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman accused of stealing over $230,000 from Georgia grocery store
- EF-2 tornado touches down in Rockdale County, causing extensive damage to multiple neighborhoods
- Ga. man accused of murdering girlfriend, her 6-year-old son and setting fire to cover it up
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group