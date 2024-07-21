Man accused of molesting 3 children arrested in west GA

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of sexually abusing three siblings was arrested in LaGrange.

On April 12, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to a school due to a student reporting ongoing sexual abuse of themselves and their siblings, to a faculty member.

Police said the abuse had been going on for several years.

Police interviewed the three siblings and other witnesses and identified Jeremy William Powell, who was known to the victims at the time of the assaults, as the suspect.

Warrants were issued for his arrest and he remained at large until police received information on Saturday, July 13 that he was hiding at a home on Ash Drive.

Police watched the home and confirmed it was Powell inside.

Troup County Sheriff’s Deputies and LaGrange police officers and detectives surrounded the home and safely took Powell into custody.

Powell is charged with rape, two counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of felony sexual battery, and other charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about these crimes to call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or Detective Horseman at 706-883-2658.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

