‘Liquid ecstasy’ found during traffic stops in north Georgia, sheriff says

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A months-long drug investigation in north Georgia has led to the seizure of nearly six pounds of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a drug commonly known as ‘liquid ecstasy.’

Rabun County deputies began looking into suspected drug activity after receiving multiple complaints between August and December 2025 about individuals allegedly selling methamphetamine and GHB.

GHB is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance and is often referred to as ‘liquid ecstasy’ or ‘G.’

As part of the investigation, deputies conducted two separate traffic stops.

During the first stop, deputies said they discovered 2.2 pounds of suspected GHB. The sheriff’s office arrested Alvin Michael Watkins, 53, of Lakemont and Staci Dale Hilburn, 41, of Clayton.

During the second traffic stop, deputies said they found 3.9 pounds of suspected GHB. Deputies then arrested Christopher Collin Lee, 35, and Kimberly Luann Andrews, 40, both of Clayton.

All four suspects have been charged with trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance.

Sheriff Mark Gerrells said the arrests send a clear message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated in the community.

“I want to be clear that drug trafficking will not be tolerated in Rabun County. My office will continue to aggressively investigate and pursue those who bring illegal and dangerous drugs into our community,” Gerrells said. “I appreciate the cooperation of our citizens and encourage anyone with information related to illegal drug activity to contact the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office.”

