Late-night deer hunting leads to DUI arrest

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A late-night drive through Laurens County turned into multiple charges after wildlife officers stopped a vehicle they say was involved in illegal deer hunting.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, officers from Region IV-Metter pulled a vehicle over on Dec. 13 after seeing a passenger repeatedly shine a light across agricultural fields from the roadway.

During the stop, officers reported smelling alcohol coming from the vehicle and found several open containers inside.

Officers said they also discovered multiple weapons, including rifles, pistols and a shotgun.

The driver was screened and arrested on a DUI charge. Both the driver and passenger now face charges for hunting deer at night, hunting from a public road, hunting from a motor vehicle, and having open containers of alcohol in the car.

Their ages and identities were not released.

