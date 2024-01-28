Hunting dog rescued after falling 85 feet into Georgia rock quarry

ELBERT COUNTY, Georgia — A hunter called 911 on Saturday to get help rescuing his hunting dog after it fell about 85 feet down into a quarry.

At about 7:50 a.m. the man called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was hunting hogs with his dog in Elbert County.

While he tracked a team of pigs through the woods, both the pigs and the dog fell about 85 feet down into a quarry.

The man reported that the dog was still alive after the fall.

Members of the Elbert County Emergency Management Agency, Elbert County Fire Rescue, and the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Using ropes and ladders, responders made their way down to the dog and were able to rescue it.

There were no obvious injuries to the dog.

