High school teacher under investigation by GA sheriff’s office

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia high school teacher is under investigation after allegations of a student being touched inappropriately, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Channel 2 Action News contacted the Jasper County School System after allegations concerning a teacher being arrested for inappropriately touching a student.

The JCSO responded via a news release on Thursday.

“We have observed that there are a lot of false and unsubstantiated statements and allegations circulating around the school and on social media involving a teacher at Jasper County High School. We are making this press release to disclose all the facts that we can at this time but understand that this is an ongoing investigation so we are limited legally on what we can discuss.”

Officials say an arrest has not been made nor was anyone taken into custody at Jasper County High School.

However, the sheriff’s office did confirm there is an active investigation involving a teacher at the high school.

“The allegation reported involved an inappropriate touch outside of the clothing in the setting of a normal school day in an active and occupied classroom,” the sheriff’s office said. “We have received an allegation from only one student.”

The sheriff’s office says they are actively investigating the allegation and are “working around the clock to investigate and find all facts associated with this allegation.”

