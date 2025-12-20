Georgia man charged following ‘violent’ home invasion

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with what deputies say was a ‘violent’ home invasion.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation on Dec. 10, after receiving information regarding the home invasion.

Aaron Sanchez, 32, of Adrian, Ga., faces multiple charges filed by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and home invasion, among others. The arrest followed an extensive investigation initiated after the alleged violent home invasion.

Two days later, as part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s, Aaron Sanchez’s, home.

Deputies said they found 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a gun, methamphetamine and stolen items that belonged to the victim.

In addition to the charges by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez faces additional counts related to drug possession, including possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, filed by the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this case or other similar incidents is encouraged to reach out to Capt. Sumner at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

