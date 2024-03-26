GBI investigating murders of 2 men at South Georgia gas station

CORDELE, Ga. — Two men were shot to death in a small South Georgia town on Saturday.

On March 23, Cordele police were called to the Quick Mart convenience store on W. 16th Street in response to gunfire.

When they arrived they found Christopher King, 27, and Ben Foreman, 53, both of Cordele, dead in the parking lot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cordele EMS, Georgia State Patrol, and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The gunman was not located.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the murders at the request of Cordele police.

If anyone has information about their deaths, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

What’s the latest on major construction projects at the world’s busiest airport? If you’ve recently flown out of Atlanta and the world’s busiest airport, you’ve likely seen major construction underway.

©2023 Cox Media Group