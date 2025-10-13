GBI investigating death of jail inmate in Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a jail inmate in Savannah.

Anthony Garza, a 67-year-old inmate at Chatham County Jail, died on Friday after complaining of abdominal pain.

Chatham County Jail Medical Staff attended to him at around 8:30 p.m. after he reported the pain. Later that night, at approximately 11:00 p.m., medical staff determined he needed to be transported to Memorial Hospital for further medical attention.

While waiting to be taken to the hospital, Garza was found unresponsive by jail staff at about 11:30 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the jail.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler to determine the exact cause of Garza’s death.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be forwarded to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

