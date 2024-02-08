GBI asks for help with unsolved homicide of South Georgia man found shot in his car

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Homerville Police Department are asking for the public’s help with an unsolved homicide.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Homerville police officers found Trent Curtis injured after crashing his car into a power pole on South College Street.

Police say his car was riddled with bullet holes.

He later died at the hospital.

Police received several reports of gunfire on Robinson Street before finding Curtis.

If you have any information on a possible suspect in the deadly shooting, you are urged to contact the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477 or online at https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.

Any information submitted by tipsters will stay confidential.

