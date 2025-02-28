GA sheriff’s office makes multiple arrests in storage unit burglary ring

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s department made arrests in a four-county storage unit burglary ring.

Officials say on Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed multiple search warrants related to a string of storage unit burglaries.

The burglaries were not only reported in Walton County, but in four other areas: City of Monroe Police Department, City of Covington Police Department, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials with the four departments worked together to assist WCSO in recovering stolen property from these various cases.

The WCSO say they made several arrests, and they believe all involved in the burglary ring are charged. WCSO officials say they arrested James Michael Chambers, Angelia Lea Chambers, Tiffany Ann Mathis, and Christopher Michael Reaves.

Both Chambers’ and Mathis were charged with 15 counts of burglary in the second degree, while Reaves was charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree.

TRENDING STORIES:

Currently, the four agencies are attempting to locate additional victims that may not be aware their items have been stolen.

Anyone with a storage unit in any of the areas law enforcement is investigating are asked to contact Investigator Christopher Bramlett with the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 770-267-6557.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group