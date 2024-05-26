GA man on the run from Alabama arrested after gunshot puts him in the hospital

ROME, Ga. — A West Georgia man has been charged with a felony after police learned he was wanted in Alabama after coming to the hospital to treat a gunshot wound.
On Wednesday, May 22, Tyrel Deshun Spencer Jr. showed up at Advent Health in Rome after being shot.
He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and required surgery.
During his stay in the hospital to recover for several days, police learned Spencer had an active warrant for his arrest for armed robbery from Jefferson County, Alabama, and ran to Georgia to escape capture.
He was charged with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor obstructing law enforcement.
