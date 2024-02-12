Ga. man arrested in death investigation charged with murder, GBI says

FORT GAINES, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Fort Gaines man for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime.

GBI officials say on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, around 2 p.m., deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were called to Doughty Road, in Fort Gaines in reference to a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found Ervin Smith, 59, also of Fort Gaines who had been shot.

Smith was life-flighted to Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Ala. for further treatment. He later died from his injuries, officials said.

Officials arrested 33-year-old Keddrick Hall not far from the scene and he was taken to the Randolph County Jail.

Hall is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080, or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 229-768-2505.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at here.

