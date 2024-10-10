GA jailer arrested for inappropriate conduct with inmate, providing contraband

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Georgia sheriff’s office jailer for bringing contraband inside of the jail and violating his oath of office.

Officials say they arrested Zachariah Smith, 33, of Elberton and jailer at the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office for Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates and Violation of Oath of Office.

The GBI was requested by the OCSO to investigate claims from other jailers about Smith “possibly having inappropriate conduct” with a woman inmate. He allegedly provided her with contraband on an undisclosed day in October.

Smith was arrested without incident and booked into the Oglethorpe County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

