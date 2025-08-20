GA game warden catches man fishing illegally, shocking fish with old crank telephone

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. — A game warden caught a man illegally fishing last week while using an old crank telephone to shock the fish.

While patrolling public fishing spots in Wilkes County, the game warden and another law enforcement officer saw a man and a woman along the creek.

As they approached, they saw the man moving away with a wooden box in his hands.

When they got closer, the man threw the box into the creek.

When it was pulled from the water, they saw it was an outlawed fishing technique using a crank telephone.

Neither the man nor the woman had a fishing license.

They were given the opportunity to purchase fishing licenses online.

The man was charged with shocking fish, and the game warden confiscated the old crank telephone.

