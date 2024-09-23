GA college cross-country runner dies after collapsing at track meet

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia college community is mourning the loss of one of its students.

On Saturday, a Wesleyan College cross-country runner collapsed while competing at the Julius Johnson Invitational in Macon, according to WGXA.

The Bibb County coroner identified the victim as Nefertari Holston, 23. She was pronounced dead at 10 a.m. at the Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center.

The junior runner went into cardiac arrest, WGXA reports.

A spokesperson for Wesleyan College sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“The entire Wesleyan Community is deeply saddened by the death of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. This student has been a vibrant part of our campus, and this loss will no doubt impact us all. We are providing counseling services to our students, and we encourage anyone to reach out. We ask you to respect our students and our community’s privacy as we grieve and come to terms with this loss.”

Also, on Saturday, Mercer football defensive back, Khalil Moody collapsed on the field late in the third quarter of the Bears’ game against The Citadel military college.

A spokesperson for Mercer Athletics said Moody was taken to the hospital and is stable. He remains under observation of the healthcare team at Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in downtown Macon.

