Ft. Stewart officer pleads guilty to stealing, selling over $150,000 worth of military equipment

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A U.S. Army officer has pleaded guilty to the theft and sale of government property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Jacob Suenkel, 32, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, admitted to stealing valuable equipment from Fort Stewart while serving as a captain in the Army. The thefts occurred from late 2024 through May 2025, and the stolen items were sold on social media, according to officials.

“Jacob Suenkel violated the trust of his employer and unsuspecting buyers, and is being held accountable for his theft,” said U.S. Attorney Margaret E. Heap.

“Stealing from the Army isn’t simply about lost property; it’s a matter of national security and good stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said Special Agent in Charge Ryan O’Connor of the Army CID.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Georgia, the stolen equipment included skid-steer loaders, UTVs, trailers, generators, welders, commercial-grade hand tools, and a tractor. Suenkel’s actions resulted in a financial loss exceeding $150,000.

As part of his plea agreement, Suenkel has made an initial payment of $50,000 towards his sentence and agreed to be discharged from the Army with an adverse characterization of service, which will result in the loss of veterans’ benefits.

At sentencing, Suenkel faces potential penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, along with restitution to his victims.

