0 Fraternity linked to hazing death of Georgia teen banned from LSU

The Latest on the aftermath of the hazing death of a Louisiana State University freshman (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Louisiana State University has rescinded the registration of a fraternity linked to the hazing death of a freshman student last year.

The college on Wednesday said that Phi Delta Theta won't be able to sponsor events or take on new members at LSU until the end of 2032.

[MUGSHOTS: 10 men face charges for the hazing-related death of LSU student Max Gruver]

The announcement comes after state lawmakers in a House criminal justice committee OK'd a bill strengthening the criminal penalties for hazing in the wake of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver's death. That measure now moves to the full House of Representatives for more debate.

Phi Delta Theta suspended its LSU chapter shortly after Gruver's death in September.

Gruver died with a blood alcohol blood-alcohol limit six times higher than the legal limit for driving. Four people have been charged.

RELATED STORIES:

11:45 a.m.

Louisiana would strengthen criminal penalties for hazing, if lawmakers agree to a bill heading to the state House at the urging of the parents of a college freshman who died after a hazing ritual.

Republican Rep. Nancy Landry's proposal passed the House criminal justice committee Wednesday without objection.

The measure makes hazing that kills someone a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. State law currently treats hazing as a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to 30 days in jail.

Parents of 18-year-old Louisiana State University freshman Maxwell Gruver testified for the bill, saying it'll prevent hazing deaths.

Gruver died in September with a blood-alcohol limit six times higher than the legal limit for driving. Four people have been charged.

___

House Bill 78: www.legis.la.gov

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.