Former GA daycare employee arrested after video shows her picking child up by arms

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A former daycare employee has been arrested after a video showed her picking a 3-year-old up by the arms and forcibly sitting the child down in a chair.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told WJBF-TV that 33-year-old Tieasha Stokes was arrested after the child’s parent noticed that the 3-year-old was visibly upset and said that she had been “hurt” by a teacher.

The parent and the director of the Big Blue Marble Daycare reviewed video surveillance which showed Stokes approaching the child from behind, picking the child up by the right arm area, walking the child to a chair, and then, picking up the child with two hands under the armpits and forcibly sitting the child into a chair.

After speaking with the director of the daycare, the parent contacted the Grovetown Police Department and reported the incident. The parent told officials that on April 29 the child was injured by an employee and suffered minor abrasions as a result.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stokes was fired by the director and was arrested May 1 and charged with cruelty to children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Midtown Atlanta gas station goes up in flames after motorcycle catches fire

©2023 Cox Media Group