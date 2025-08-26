Floyd County BOE approves pay raise, bonuses for teachers, employees

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Board of Education approved a salary increase and bonus for school system employees last week.

The starting salary for a teacher will increase from $47,297 to $47,921.

The raise for classified personnel, non-teaching staff, is a 1.5% increase.

Superintendent Glenn White said the raises became a priority when he saw how much more the neighboring school systems are paying their employees.

The board also approved a bonus for Floyd County School System employees.

Employees hired after Jan. 1 of this year will receive a $500 bonus. Employees hired before that will receive a $1,000 bonus.

The salary increase will take effect on the October paycheck.

The board also approved the purchase of 13 school buses to replace existing buses that are more than 10 years old.

