Five years later, leaders are still fighting for justice for Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA — Sunday marks five years since the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was jogging in southeast Georgia when three white men chased him down in a truck and killed him.

Runners and walkers will lace up their shoes for another year of Run for Maud on February 23. The fifth annual race will be held at the Lee and White trail entrance of the Atlanta Beltline.

The race is free and open to the public and participants will complete 2.3 miles to honor Ahmaud’s legacy. Organizers say the race will begin at 12:30pm, and Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones is expected to speak at noon.

Ahmaud Arbery day will continue with a national town hall hosted by the Transformative Justice Coalition.

Civil rights leaders including, Georgia’s NAACP president, Gerald Griggs, will host the virtual town hall at 5pm to discuss their continued efforts in the pursuit for justice for Ahmaud.

“The fight is not over until the last appeals are denied and until every single person that is a part of the cover up is held accountable – we will continue to push for 100% justice for Ahmaud,” explained Griggs.

Father and son, Gregory, and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. were all convicted of murder in Ahmaud’s death after video of them chasing the 25-year-old went viral.

All three men have asked for new trials.

An attorney for Travis, who delivered the deadly shot, is arguing that the jurors who convicted McMichael were tainted by “outside influences” and “extraneous prejudicial information.”

