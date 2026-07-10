FEMA approves nearly $37M more for Georgia’s Hurricane Helene recovery

ATLANTA — FEMA recently approved an additional $36.6 million in disaster recovery funds for Georgia. This funding will support ongoing recovery efforts across the state.

The storm brought catastrophic inland flooding, extreme winds, and numerous tornadoes that devastated portions of the southeastern United States, including parts of Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said.

Most of the recently approved Helene recovery funding comes from FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which has already provided $1.5 billion to help Georgia recover and rebuild after Hurricane Helene.

The Public Assistance program provides funds for state and local government response and recovery work at no less than a 75% federal cost share.

The Medical Center, Inc. received $25.5 million for emergency protective measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, while University Health Services, Inc. was allocated $2.7 million for the same thing.

FEMA approved $6.7 million for Georgia’s disaster case management program, which directly supports individuals and households with complex needs following Hurricane Helene.

Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation received $971,000 to repair its power distribution system, which was damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Chatham County was approved for $441,000 to cover management costs.

Appling Health care received $131,500 to repair or replace building exteriors damaged by Hurricane Helene.

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