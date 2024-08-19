Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight in Chicago; Biden, Warnock to speak

CHICAGO — Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is telling Channel 2 Action News what to expect as the Democratic National Convention begins tonight.

There’s a lot of energy surrounding the convention since President Joe Biden stepped aside and Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive nominee.

Biden will be the headliner there tonight.

He will address the convention to talk about what he says are his achievements over the past three and a half years and about passing the torch to the next generation.

Warnock will also be speaking at the convention tonight.

He was considered one of the front runners for the vice presidential nominee under Harris before she chose Tim Walz.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot talked exclusively with Warnock today.

Warnock told Elliot he believes this election could be one of the most consequential elections in U.S. history.

“I know that we’ve been saying that for a few cycles now and there’s a danger of people saying, ‘Here they go again,’ but this really is the most consequential election of my lifetime,” Warnock said.

Large crowds of pro-Palestinian activists are protesting the administration’s policy in Gaza.

Many are carrying signs, calling for an arms embargo against Israel and some delegates want the Harris-Walz campaign to allow them to speak at the convention.

Atlanta was a finalist to host this year’s Democratic National Convention.

In July 2022, party leaders visited the city and toured State Farm Arena before ultimately choosing Chicago.

Atlanta last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1988 when Michael Dukakis was the party’s nominee.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he will not fine the homeless for sleeping in encampments (WSB-TV)

