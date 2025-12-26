Christmas travel period sees 3 crash deaths so far

ATLANTA — Don’t forget to follow the rules of the road, as the Georgia Department of Public Safety doesn’t take a holiday.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is monitoring the crashes and other driving incidents over the holiday season.

As of 6:30 p.m., three deadly crashes have been reported throughout the state this Christmas, one of which was handled by Georgia DPS.

In addition, the state agency noted 38 DUIs, 24 distracted driving reports, 30 seatbelt citations, 36 crashes, 12 crash injuries, four crashes with under the influence.

