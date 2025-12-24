Brush fire burns nearly 25 acres in north Georgia

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews have fully contained a wildfire that broke out early Tuesday morning near homes in north Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Murray County firefighters and the Georgia Forestry Commission responded to reports of a fast-moving brush fire along Old Federal Road South. Callers reported flames burning on a wooded hillside near nearby homes, causing multiple fire crews to rush to the scene.

Firefighter confirmed an active wildfire in steep, wooded terrain. Crews worked to slow the spread while the Georgia Forestry Commission took over incident command and began building containment lines.

Officials say tanker support was brought in to help control the fire and protect nearby homes.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to fire officials, by 1:06 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was 100% contained and under control, with an estimated burn area of 24.78 acres.

Officials say no injuries and no structural damage were reported.

The MCFD is reminding residents that dry winter conditions can allow wildfires to spread quickly. Anyone who sees smoke or fire activity is urged to call 911 right away.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group