Boil water advisory issued in North GA mountain town

BALDWIN, Ga. — The city of Baldwin, Georgia, has issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break in the 100 block of Stonepile Street.

Residents may be experiencing low water pressure on Stonepile Stree, Sunrise Ridge, Ridge Circle, and Crumbly Drive.

City officials urge residents to boil water for one full minute once it begins to boil before drinking the water or using it for cooking. Of course, you should allow the water to fully cool before drinking it.

You should either used boiled, then cooled water or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food and baby formula, making ice, and pouring drinking water for pets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Other uses of water, like washing clothes or running your dishwasher, can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.

The Baldwin Public Works Department is actively working on three repairs to water main breaks on Baldwin Mountain.

Residents can get the latest updates on their Facebook page.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group