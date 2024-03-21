Bald eagle rescued after wing was impaled by PVC pipe, trapped under air conditioning vent

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One of the nation’s most treasured birds is recovering after being injured on the east coast.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the Urban Wildlife Program’s first missions was rescuing a bald eagle.

According to the Savannah team, they received a report of a bald eagle that impaled its wing on a PVC pipe in the ground. Photos showed the injured bald eagle stuck under a homeowner’s air conditioning vent.

TRENDING STORIES:

Veterinarians removed the eagle from the PVC pipe and took it to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center for evaluation and treatment.

The bird was then taken to the Avian Conservation Center & Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw, S.C., and treated by Exotic Vet Care.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Ga. prison officer sold cigarettes, cell phone to inmates, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group