Atlanta man’s attempt to outrun deputies ends with Taser, arrest

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Atlanta man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he led them on a high-speed chase through south Georgia.

Grady County deputies say they tried to stop Quinton Ponder after he was clocked at 94 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.

Instead of pulling over, deputies said Ponder sped away, prompting a chase that authorities said put other drivers at risk.

The chase ended when deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the car. After the vehicle came to a stop, authorities said Ponder got out and tried to run but was quickly arrested after deputies deployed a Taser.

Investigators said they later determined there was probable cause to charge Ponder with driving under the influence. Deputies also discovered he was allegedly driving with a suspended license.

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According to the sheriff’s office, records show multiple prior license suspensions dating back to 2016, including suspensions related to failure to appear, child support suspensions, driving with a suspended license and DUI-related offenses.

Ponder was booked into the Grady County Detention Center and faces charges including felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, speeding, DUI and other traffic-related offenses.

“I am proud of our deputies for their professionalism, courage, and sound judgment,” Sheriff Martin “Earl” Prince said in a statement. “Their actions helped bring this incident to an end while protecting innocent motorists who were simply trying to get home safely.”

Prince also issued a warning to drivers who engage in reckless or impaired driving.

“If you choose to endanger the people of Grady County by driving recklessly, driving impaired, or fleeing from law enforcement, know this: our deputies will respond, we will use every lawful tool available to stop the threat, and we will seek to hold offenders accountable through the judicial process,” Prince said.

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