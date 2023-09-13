Athens man accused of entering apartment’s unlocked door, performing lewd acts in bedroom

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens man suspected of burglaries and breaking into an apartment and committing a lewd act was arrested on Sunday.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department served an arrest warrant for Rashard Blackshear, 35, in the 100 block of Broadacres Court.

Police say on September 8, Blackshear is suspected of entering an apartment in the 500 block of Waddell Street through an unlocked door.

The resident reported waking to Blackshear conducting lewd acts in their bedroom.

On September 10, police say Blackshear entered an apartment in the 300 block of S. Church Street through an unlocked door and stole multiple items, including a pair of AirPods.

Police were able to determine that the AirPods were located in an apartment in the 100 block of Broadacres Court, and obtained a warrant.

After further investigation, a review of surveillance footage, and assistance from UGA police, Blackshear was charged with multiple loitering/prowling and burglary charges, a probation violation, and public indecency.

Police say additional charges are possible.

