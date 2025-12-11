Appalachian Regional Port reports busiest November on record

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Appalachian Regional Port in Georgia achieved its busiest November on record, moving 3,876 containers. This marks a nearly 35% increase from the previous year, the Georgia Ports Authority said in a news release.

The significant rise in container movement shows how the inland port’s role is expanding as a logistics hub, increasing the efficiency and competitiveness of the supply chain. The Appalachian Regional Port provides daily rail service to and from the Port of Savannah.

“Our customers are experiencing a very strong, smooth-running supply chain for their exports and imports using the Appalachian Regional Port,” said Georgia Ports Chief Commercial Officer Flavio Batista.

“The Appalachian Regional Port is a strong operational service for supply chains,” said Chief Operating Officer Ed McCarthy. “With easy access to Interstate 75 and U.S. 411, the ARP is ideally located to generate business opportunities and drive economic growth for Northwest Georgia.”

The Appalachian Regional Port, near Chatsworth, Georgia, connects directly to the Port of Savannah via CSX rail, reducing highway congestion and emissions through Metro Atlanta by eliminating about 710 roundtrip truck miles per container.

Since its opening in 2018, the ARP has attracted billions in private investment and thousands of jobs from manufacturers, contributing to the economic growth of Northwest Georgia, the Georgia Ports Authority said.

Murray County, where the regional port is located, is designated as a Tier 1 county, offering the highest job creation tax credits available at $4,000 per new job.

The ARP handled more than 46,000 containers in fiscal 2025, and through the first five months of fiscal 2026, it has processed 20,030 containers, up 20% from the same period a year earlier.

The Georgia Ports Authority’s Inland Port Network is expanding with the construction of the Blue Ridge Connector in Gainesville, expected to open in Spring 2026, further enhancing logistics capabilities in the region.

In North Carolina, the CSX Carolina Connector intermodal terminal provides a direct rail connection between Savannah and Rocky Mount, offering a faster supply chain with seven-day-a-week rail departures.

