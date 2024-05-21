96 dogs seized, 5 GA men sentenced to prison in dogfighting operation bust

Five Georgia men have been sentenced to federal prison for being involved in a large-scale dogfighting operation.

Deputies rescued 96 dogs from three locations Johnson County, and two other locations in Laurens and Washington Counties.

Two of the men named in the dogfighting operation were also sentenced in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The five men each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the animal welfare act.

Travis Martin, 43, of Wrightsville, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and fined $1,000.

A judge ordered the new sentence to be served consecutively to the 200-month sentence Martin is serving as the leader of the drug trafficking conspiracy

Sentell Carey, 41, of Wrightsville, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $2,000.

Carey is serving a sentence of probation in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

Dennis Wilcher, 42, of Wrightsville, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined $3,000.

Terry Gilmore, 28, of Sandersville, was sentenced to 23 months in prison and fined $2,500.

Jonathan Linder, 35, of Rentz, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and fined $2,000.

Each of the men is prohibited from owning dogs and is prohibited from participating in any activity involving dogs.

