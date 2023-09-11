60-year-old Ga. man dies after being hit by street sweeper, police say

VIDALIA, Ga. — A man is dead after police say he was hit by a construction street sweeper.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Vidalia Police Department, the incident happened Friday, just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers said they were called to East Fire Street in regard to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

TRENDING STORIES:

When authorities arrived, they found Nealie Miller, of Mount Vernon. Officials said Miller was an employee of Long Engineering.

The investigation revealed that Miller was reportedly hit by a construction street sweeper that was operating in reverse mode.

Miller was taken to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital where he died from his injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Tic bites that lead to a severe allergic reaction to red meat (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group