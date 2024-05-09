4 people suspected of sending drugs and guns through the mail in north GA arrested

ATLANTA — Four people were arrested after an operation to find illegal drugs that were being sent through the U.S. mail system in north Georgia.

During two weeks in March, a team of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone, Xanax, steroids, marijuana, guns, and large amounts of cash suspected of being related to drug trafficking - all being sent in packages through the mail.

Authorities did not identify the four suspects who were arrested.

“We are relentless in our efforts to identify, disrupt, and prosecute those who use the U.S. Mail to traffic illegal drugs and firearms,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “Our continued collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners is a priority crucial to curtailing the illegal flow of drugs and weapons into our communities. Those contemplating illegal shipments of such contraband should be aware of the serious consequences of committing this crime.”

