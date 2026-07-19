23andMe bankruptcy: Georgia to get more than $452k in settlement

Georgia will receive more than $452,000 as part of a settlement with the bankruptcy trustee for 23andMe.

A coalition of 42 attorneys general, including Georgia’s, announced the settlement last Tuesday, resolving allegations from a 2023 data breach that compromised the genetic data of 6.9 million customers worldwide.

The $18 million settlement amount will be paid immediately from available bankruptcy funds.

A separate $46.75 million class-action settlement was also established within the bankruptcy case to provide relief to affected U.S. consumers. These consumers were required to submit claims by Feb. 17.The funds received by the State of Georgia are designated for various uses at the sole discretion of the Attorney General. These uses may include attorneys’ fees and other costs of investigation and litigation, or placement into any consumer protection law enforcement fund.

The money can also be applied to future consumer protection or privacy enforcement, consumer education or redress, litigation or local consumer aid funds, to defray the costs of the inquiry, or for other uses permitted by state law.

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