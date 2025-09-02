15 killed in crashes over Labor Day weekend in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that 15 people were killed in crashes during the Labor Day holiday travel period.

State troopers and other law enforcement agencies worked 284 crashes during the long weekend. They said 151 people were injured in addition to those who died.

There were 13 crashes that involved commercial vehicles, and 36 involving someone who was suspected of being under the influence.

Agencies reported 425 DUIs, 702 instances of distracted driving and 1,094 seatbelt citations.

“Our mission remains focused on saving lives and reducing crashes. Thank you to everyone who made safe driving choices this holiday period,” Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

