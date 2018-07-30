0 $20K reward offered for info on murder of soldier's wife on Georgia military base

FORT STEWART, Ga. - Authorities are offering up to $20,000 as a reward for tips that help solve the slaying of woman at a military base in Georgia.

Army investigators said 24-year-old Abree Boykin was found dead July 10 at her home on Fort Stewart southwest of Savannah. She was the wife of a soldier who was deployed to Afghanistan at the time of her death.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI announced the reward in a news release Monday. The cash is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Boykin's death.

Authorities are also looking for Boykin's 2018 black Honda Accord that was missing from her home when her body was found.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators believe Boykin was killed in an isolated incident, and it’s possible she knew her attacker, Army criminal investigation spokesman Chris Grey said.

“We have no reason or evidence to believe that the Fort Stewart community is at further risk related to this tragic death,” Grey said.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000 or email Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil. Tipsters can also call 1-844-276-9243. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the degree allowable under the law, according to Army Criminal Investigation Command.

The Associated Press and our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.