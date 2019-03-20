GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Bleckley County

GBI NEWS RELEASE
On Sunday, February 24, 2019 the GBI was requested by the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, along with State and Federal agents attempted to serve a narcotics search warrant and arrest warrant at 136 Rene Drive Extension in Cochran, Georgia. The subject of the investigation, Robert Lee West, 46, fled in his vehicle upon law enforcement’s arrival at the residence, in turn striking a federal agent with his vehicle. At that point, another investigator discharged his firearm in an attempt to incapacitate West’s vehicle. A vehicle pursuit then ensued through the neighborhood and into unincorporated parts of Bleckley County which ended after law enforcement deemed the driving actions of West were continually unsafe and not worth the risk of continued pursuit. The Agent struck by the vehicle was treated at the scene by EMS.
Hours later, West was apprehended by officers of the McRae-Helena Police Department and taken into custody without further incident. West is currently incarcerated at the Bleckley County Law Enforcement Center. Additional charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers and aggravated assault on a peace officer are expected.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the District Attorney for review.
