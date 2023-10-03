GA man to spend next 7 years in prison after stealing 5 rifles from Walmart

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 7 years in prison for stealing rifles from a Walmart and selling them for cash and drugs.

Brandon Michael Hatfield, 31, of Americus, attempted to steal a Rossi, 22LR caliber rifle from a Walmart on Nov. 18 but was stopped by employees before he could leave the store.

According to the investigation, Hatfield stole five rifles on five different occasions from the store between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6. Hatfield admitted that he stole the firearms and traded them for money and drugs.

Last week, Hatfield was sentenced to 85 months in prison and three years of probation.

“The unlawful acquisition and selling of firearms are serious crimes that feed and intensify the violence that plagues so many communities here and abroad,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka said. “This investigation illustrates the collective resolve of ATF and our law enforcement partners working together to make a safer community.”

Hatfield had already been convicted of several felonies, including dealing methamphetamine, escape and residential entry in Indiana.

