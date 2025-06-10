GA man accused of slapping victim, taking phone as they tried to call 911

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY — A disturbance call led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Georgia man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Friday, just before 6 p.m., deputies in Saratoga County, NY, responded to a disturbance call on Reynolds Road in Moreau.

During the investigation, deputies arrested David J. Peters, 27, of Columbus, Ga.

Peters is accused of slapping another person and taking their phone as they tried to call 911. The 27-year-old is also accused of stealing two cellphones, each worth over $1,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

Peters was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, criminal mischief, and attempted assault.

The Columbus man had an arraignment and was later released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group