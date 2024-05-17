Former teacher, church volunteer from Atlanta charged with distributing child porn

MACON, Ga. — A former teacher and church leader from Atlanta has been charged with distributing child pornography in middle Georgia.

Christian Baumgarth, of Atlanta, is accused of sharing digital child pornography in July 2023.

Baumgarth, 27, was a teacher and coach at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon from 2018 to 2023. He also worked as a small group leader in the student ministry at Northway Church in Macon from 2019-2023, according to the U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Baumgarth faces two counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

He faces between five and 20 years in prison.

Parents and guardians of children who may have encountered Baumgarth and have concerns related to this investigation can contact Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-347-2423.

