Former CDC director says she was pushed out her position after refusing to support RFK

WASHINGTON, DC — Dr. Susan Monarez, the former CDC Director, testified in a Senate hearing today, revealing she was fired after refusing to support changes proposed by Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Monarez stated that she was dismissed from her position after opposing Kennedy Jr.’s alterations to staff, vaccines, and guidance at the Atlanta-based health agency.

“I believe we will have our children be harmed by things that we know they don’t need to be harmed by,” Monarez said, referencing diseases like polio and measles.

Her dismissal comes amid significant scrutiny of the CDC’s policies and decisions.

Dr. Debra Houry, the former CDC Medical Director, also testified, highlighting the confusion caused by a new COVID vaccine policy that she learned about through social media.

“After the tweet came out, I asked for a written memo because I couldn’t provide guidance off of a tweet,” Houry explained.

Republican Senator Rand Paul questioned the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule, emphasizing the need for scientific support for vaccine mandates.

“The burden should be on you,” Paul stated, challenging the necessity of vaccines for young children.

The hearing also touched on a recent shooting at the CDC, where the gunman reportedly believed vaccines had made him sick. Dr. Houry described the traumatic impact on her staff, who were caught in the attack.

The CDC now has an acting director, and the newly appointed vaccine advisory committee is set to meet in Atlanta.

The agency continues to face challenges in navigating public health guidance and policy changes.

