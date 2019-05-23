Family, friends to honor man killed riding e-scooter

ATLANTA - Family and friends will gather Thursday night for a vigil to remember the 20-year-old man who was hit and killed while riding an electric scooter early Friday morning.
Eric Amis Jr. was leaving the West Lake MARTA station just after midnight on Friday when he was hit by an SUV.
The deadly accident was the first involving a “dockless electric scooter” investigated by Atlanta police.
Channel 2 Action News Anchor Wendy Corona is talking with Amis’ family this afternoon and we’ll be at the vigil later tonight. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
