Elliss, Jenkins, McCaffrey join Harrison and Alt in following their fathers into the NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr., Joe Alt, Kris Jenkins, Jonah Ellis and Luke McCaffrey have turned the NFL draft into a family affair.

The sons of former pro football stars, they've followed their fathers' formidable footsteps into the league.

Elliss was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round Friday night. His father, Luther Ellis, was once the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle while playing for Detroit for nine seasons. He played one final season with Denver in 2004. In 2015, Luther served as team chaplain for the Broncos in their last Super Bowl season.

“Actually, I don't remember too many of his highlights, but I do remember when we moved out to Colorado,” Jonah Elliss said. “I spent a year there. It was really awesome just to see my dad start to get back into football, even though he was just the chaplain at the time. So, it was awesome seeing him do that. And I'm really excited to come down there where he was.”

Elliss also has three brothers in the NFL: Kaden (Falcons), Christian (Patriots) and Noah (Eagles). Kaden played his first four seasons with New Orleans and was also drafted by Sean Payton, who's now the Broncos' coach.

“Kaden told me how much he loved Coach, so I'm just really excited to get out there and work for him because my brother had such good things to say about him," Jonah Elliss said.

Elliss, an edge rusher, wore No. 83 at Utah just like his dad did in the early 1990s.

Jenkins, an All-American and team captain for national champion Michigan as a senior who was selected by the Bengals in the second round on Friday, also has NFL bloodlines.

His father, also named Kris, was a two-time All-Pro defensive tackle during 10 seasons with Carolina and the New York Jets. And his uncle is Super Bowl champion defensive end Cullen Jenkins.

Luke McCaffrey, a wide receiver from Rice, was selected by the Washington Commanders at the end of the third round. The 100th overall selection is the son of former star receiver Ed McCaffrey and the brother of current star running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

On Thursday night, the Harrisons and Alts became the 10th and 11th families since 1967 to have both a father and son selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Arizona selected Harrison with the fourth overall selection Thursday night. His father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., was selected in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts in 1996.

One pick later, the Los Angeles Chargers chose Alt, whose father, John Alt, was a first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1984 NFL draft.

More prospects with pro bloodlines are expected to join them this weekend in Rounds 4-7 as Frank Gore Jr., Brenden Rice (son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice) and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are on the board.

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington, Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster, Michigan offensive lineman Drake Nugent and Michigan defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell also are sons of former NFL players.

