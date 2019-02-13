  • 'Give it up!': 69-year-old woman attacked, robbed at her front door (VIDEO)

    By: Tom Jones

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the person who robbed a 69-year-old woman at her front door.

    The woman's Ring camera captured the terrifying incident. In the video, you can see on the woman didn't even have time to put the key in her door.

    A man ran up behind her, stole her purse and groceries.

    Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke with the woman, who says she's traumatized by the attack.

    Crimestoppers shared the video tonight of last night's robbery in the City of South Fulton.

    Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com

