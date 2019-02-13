SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the person who robbed a 69-year-old woman at her front door.
The woman's Ring camera captured the terrifying incident. In the video, you can see on the woman didn't even have time to put the key in her door.
A man ran up behind her, stole her purse and groceries.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke with the woman, who says she's traumatized by the attack.
She walks him through what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Crimestoppers shared the video tonight of last night's robbery in the City of South Fulton.
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com
TRENDING STORIES:
- Intruder forced his way into woman's home and assaulted her, police say
- New evidence revealed during hearing for man accused of murdering Tara Grinstead
- Mayor Reed's former press secretary criminally charged with open records violations
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}