Cobb man accused of selling a $25K truck to victim using fake title

LEXINGTON, SC — A Kennessaw man was arrested after authorities said he sold a truck to a victim using a phony title.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in South Carolina says the incident occurred in September 2025, while at a home on Hendrix Street in Lexington, SC.

The Town of Lexington Police Department requested the SLED investigation.

Investigators say Lorenzo Fabio Constantin, 26, sold a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 to the victim for $25,500 cash using a fake Florida title. SLED says the fraudulent title was used to hide a lien.

The victim was able to identify using facial recognition and a photo line-up.

Constantin was charged with obtaining property under false pretenses and forgery on Jan.8.

He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for prosecution.

