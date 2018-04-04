5 surprising ways to use your Crock-Pot slow cooker

Do you have a Crock-Pot or any other brand of slow cooker that’s just collecting dust in your kitchen cabinet? If you’re not going to cook with it, there are some other ways to use the appliance to make your life easier.
I recently learned about one of those surprising uses while researching how to remove paint from hardware like door knobs.
My Google search led me to an article from The Family Handyman. The website explained how I could skip paint strippers with harsh chemicals and remove paint from hardware with the power of heat and water.
Someone offered me their old Crock-Pot the same day I read that article, so I just had to see if it really worked…
How to strip paint from hardware using a Crock-Pot slow cooker
Before
Added door knobs, dish soap and water to the slow cooker
Set it on high for 2-4 hours
Removed door knobs and gently scrubbed them with a sponge
After
Not bad, right? In addition to stripping paint, four other non-food uses for a slow cooker include making homemade soap, using it as a humidifier, making play dough and using it as an air freshener.
One thing to consider: I conducted my experiment with a spare slow cooker and don’t plan to cook food in it again.
Here are links to some step-by-step tutorials:
- How to remove paint from hardware – The Family Handyman
- The secrets of how to make soap in a slow cooker – DIY Natural
- Using your Crock Pot as a humidifier – Crock Pot Recipe Exchange
- Slow cooker play dough – Slow Cooker Central
- Make your home smell great with a slow cooker – Crock-Pot
